ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA Foundation results for the September 2026 session tomorrow, November 6, 2026. In a press release issued earlier, the institute stated that the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecards will be issued by the evening. Candidates will be able to access the merit list PDF and toppers' list from the institute's official website, caresults.icai.org. The foundation level exams were conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026.

ICAI CA Scorecard Release Time

As per the official announcement the CA Foundation results are scheduled to be declared by the evening of November 6, 2026. However, ICAI has historically released similar results earlier in the day around 10 am.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards as soon as the portal becomes active.

Login Details Required

According to the official notification, students can access their results using their registration number and roll number.

How To Check CA Foundation Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their CA Foundation result.

Visit the official portal: caresults.icai.org Select the relevant link for CA Foundation September 2026 result Enter your registration number and roll number Submit the details to view the result

It is advisable to download or save the scorecard for future reference.

The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams are now conducted three times a year: January, May, and September. Since the exam is conducted in three different levels according to the course, therefore, in order to be certified as a Chartered Accountant, candidates have to clear all the course levels.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CA Foundation September 2026 Result, Toppers, Merit List PDF