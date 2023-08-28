IBPS PO, SO 2023 Registration Ends Today: Check Steps To Apply

The IBPS PO prelims exam will be held in September

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application window of the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) today, August 28. Candidates who haven't registered yet can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in.

Notably, IBPS had extended the application deadline to August 28. Earlier, the last date to apply was August 21.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on the SO or PO recruitment link on the homepage

Click on new registration and enter the basic information- name, mobile number, and more

Login using your credentials such as registration number and password

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Save, submit, and pay the application fees

Download the application form for future reference

The recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT is 462 and for various posts of IBPS SO recruitment, the total number of vacancies is 1,402. Candidates willing to appear for the exam should have a graduate degree and fall within the age group of 20 to 30 years.

Application fees are ₹ 850 for the open category candidates and ₹ 175 for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

The IBPS PO prelims exam will be held in September and the IBPS PO mains exam is scheduled in November. The IBPS SO prelims exam is likely to be held on December 30 or 31.

11 banks are participating in the recruitment process including- Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.