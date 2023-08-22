IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 28. Details Inside

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Candidates within the age group of 20-30 years can apply

IBPS Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application deadline to apply for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (IBPS) to August 28. Earlier, the last date to apply was August 21. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website at ibps.in.

The official notice said, "It has been decided to extend the period of online registration of applications. All other terms & conditions as mentioned in the Detailed Notifications dated 01.08.2023 remain unchanged."

"Corrigendum, if any, on this notification will be issued only on the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in," the notice added.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website - ibps.in Click on the SO or PO recruitment link on the homepage Click on new registration and enter the basic information- name, mobile number and more Login using your credentials such as registration number and password Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents Save, submit and pay the application fees Download the application form for future reference

Education Qualification Required:

Candidates who have cleared graduation can apply for PO and SO posts. Those who have completed post-graduation can also apply for the posts.

Age limit:

Candidates within the age group of 20-30 years can apply for the posts at IBPS.

Candidates can download their application till September 5. Application fees are for Rs 850 for the open category candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

11 banks are participating in the recruitment process including- Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

