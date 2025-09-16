IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: When To Expect, Steps To Download, What's Next

IBPS PO Prelims Result Date 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

IBPS PO Prelims Result Date 2025

As per reports, the IBPS PO Prelims Result is likely to be declared in the last week of September 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scorecards by logging in with their registration/roll number and date of birth or password on the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Exam Highlights And Marking Scheme

The IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted online with a total of 100 marks and a duration of 60 minutes. It included three sections, and candidates had to secure a minimum cut-off mark in each section. Negative marking applied, with 0.25 marks deducted for every wrong answer. No penalty was given for questions left unattempted.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official website ibps.in.

Click on the "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link.

Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

Submit details to view your result.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

What Happens After Prelims?

Candidates who clear the prelims will move on to the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, scheduled for October 12, 2025. The mains will test Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation.

Since the gap between the prelims result and the mains exam will be short, around 25 days, candidates are advised to start their mains preparation now instead of waiting for the prelims result.