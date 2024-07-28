Advertisement
IBPS Clerk 2024 Extended Application Deadline Today, Check Steps To Apply

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of July 1, 2024.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application process for Clerical Cadre positions today, July 28. The deadline was previously July 21. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ibps.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 positions. The IBPS Clerk preliminary exams will be held in August, with the main exams taking place in October.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: How to Apply

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in
  • Click on "CRP - Clerks - XIV" under the recent updates section on the homepage
  • Select the link to apply for the posts
  • Create an account to obtain your login credentials
  • Log in and complete the application form
  • Upload the required scanned documents and pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation document for future reference

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of July 1, 2024, meaning they should have been born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Application Fee

General Category: Rs 850 (including GST)
SC, ST, PWBD, ESM, and DESM Categories: Rs 175

Job vacancies for each state and union territory are listed on the official website. Note that applications are only accepted for positions in one state or union territory.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Exam Pattern

The IBPS Prelims Exam for Clerks includes sections on the English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, consisting of 100 questions worth 100 marks. The IBPS Mains Exam 2024, scheduled for October, will last 160 minutes and be worth 200 marks.

