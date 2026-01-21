Supreme Court Of India Announces 90 Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate vacancies

The Supreme Court of India is inviting applications for recruitment to the 90 posts of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Supreme Court sci.gov.in.

Online application will start from January 20 and the last date has been fixed as February 7, 2026. The written examination for this post will be conducted on 7 March 2026. The model answer key of the exam will be released on 8 March 2026 and candidates will be able to raise objections on it till 9 March 2026.

As per the eligibility criteria, the candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in Law, including integrated law course, from an institution recognized by the Bar Council of India. Additionally, students studying in the final year of a five-year integrated law course or in the third year of a three-year law course can also apply, provided they produce proof of completion of their law degree before appointment.

The age of the candidates applying should be minimum 20 years and maximum 32 years as on 7 February 2026.

Read Official Notice Here

The selection process will be completed in total three phases:

1. In the first phase, there will be an examination of multiple choice questions, in which the understanding of the law and its application as well as the ability to understand will be evaluated.

2. The second stage will be a descriptive written examination, in which writing and analytical skills will be tested. Candidates will be interviewed in the third phase.

3. Candidates have to pay Rs 750 application fee along with applicable bank charges through online mode only. For detailed information candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Supreme Court.