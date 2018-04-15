Men Outnumber Women In PhD Programmes In Indian Universities More than 21,000 more males pursue PhDs in the country than females, contrary to the popular perception, according to HRD Ministry data.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT Maximum PhDs are enrolled in state public universities, followed by institutions of national importance. New Delhi: Its more male candidates than females are pursuing PhD research programmes in India now. Contrary to the popular perception, Press Trust of India reported that more than 21,000 more males are pursuing PhDs in the country than females. According to Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry data for the last three years, accessed by PTI, the researchers' enrolment in the PhD programmes has also increased.



According to the data, 1,00,792 candidates have enrolled for the PhD programmes in Indian universities in 2014-15 while the number of students registering in 2015-16 and 2016-17 was 1,09,552 and 1,23,712 respectively.



PTI reported that, in the year 2014-15, over 21,000 more males had enrolled in the PhD programmes than females. Similarly in the subsequent years, the number was higher by 21,688 and 21,882.



With this data, in the academic year, Indian universities had more than 72,000 men PhD candidates compared to slightly over 50,00 women candidates, which counts to for every 5 women candidates there are 7 men candidates.



Recently, according to a recently released report by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report, India is placed is well in the number of doctoral graduates produced on an yearly basis.



But, according to OECD report, most of the doctorates produced are in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



However, the PTI report did not divulge any details on subject wise categorization in number of candidates of last three years.



The HRD data also reveals that maximum PhDs are enrolled in state public universities, followed by institutions of national importance.



Read: UGC Drafts New Proposal, 'No NET For PhD Candidates'; Seeks Feedback



While 41, 566 students enrolled in the state public universities for 2016-17 academic session, 26,012 of them had enrolled in institutions of national importance.



A total of 17,715 students had registered for PhD in central universities in the year where as 16,595 of them enrolled in private universities.



Similar trends were witnessed in the years 2014-15 and 2015-16.



Read: Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister's Research Fellowship'



A PhD or Doctor of Philosophy is the highest academic degree awarded by universities in most countries, and in India, it is often considered as a requirement for employment as a university professor, researcher, or scientist in many fields.



According to an All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) survey by HRD ministry, as of 2016-17, India has 864 universities and 42,322 colleges.



Read: No NET, No PhD Admission: UGC Draft Regulation



Out of the total 864 universities, 233 are state level private universities and 345 are universities funded by respective state governments.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



Its more male candidates than females are pursuing PhD research programmes in India now. Contrary to the popular perception, Press Trust of India reported that more than 21,000 more males are pursuing PhDs in the country than females. According to Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry data for the last three years, accessed by PTI, the researchers' enrolment in the PhD programmes has also increased.According to the data, 1,00,792 candidates have enrolled for the PhD programmes in Indian universities in 2014-15 while the number of students registering in 2015-16 and 2016-17 was 1,09,552 and 1,23,712 respectively.PTI reported that, in the year 2014-15, over 21,000 more males had enrolled in the PhD programmes than females. Similarly in the subsequent years, the number was higher by 21,688 and 21,882.With this data, in the academic year, Indian universities had more than 72,000 men PhD candidates compared to slightly over 50,00 women candidates, which counts to for every 5 women candidates there are 7 men candidates.Recently, according to a recently released report by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report, India is placed is well in the number of doctoral graduates produced on an yearly basis. Deccan Chronicle reported that India is ranked fourth against --number 1 -- USA that produces 68,000, with over 24,000 doctoral graduates in an year.But, according to OECD report, most of the doctorates produced are in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.However, the PTI report did not divulge any details on subject wise categorization in number of candidates of last three years.The HRD data also reveals that maximum PhDs are enrolled in state public universities, followed by institutions of national importance.While 41, 566 students enrolled in the state public universities for 2016-17 academic session, 26,012 of them had enrolled in institutions of national importance.A total of 17,715 students had registered for PhD in central universities in the year where as 16,595 of them enrolled in private universities.Similar trends were witnessed in the years 2014-15 and 2015-16.A PhD or Doctor of Philosophy is the highest academic degree awarded by universities in most countries, and in India, it is often considered as a requirement for employment as a university professor, researcher, or scientist in many fields.According to an All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) survey by HRD ministry, as of 2016-17, India has 864 universities and 42,322 colleges.Out of the total 864 universities, 233 are state level private universities and 345 are universities funded by respective state governments. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter