Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister's Research Fellowship'

The Union Cabinet yesterday approved implementation of 'Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF)' scheme. The fellowship scheme will be implemented for a period of seven years from 2018-19 at a total cost of Rs.1650 crore.

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 08, 2018 17:18 IST
67 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister's Research Fellowship'

Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

New Delhi:  The Union Cabinet yesterday approved implementation of 'Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF)' scheme. The fellowship scheme will be implemented for a period of seven years from 2018-19 at a total cost of Rs.1650 crore. With a vision of development through innovation, the scheme will enable 1000 best students who have completed or are in the final year of B. Tech or Integrated M.Tech or M.Sc. in Science and Technology streams from IISc/ IITs/ NITs/ IISERs/ IIITs to get direct admission in PhD programme in the IITs/IISc. 

 
Under this fellowship scheme, selected students will be offered a fellowship of Rs.70,000/- per month for the first two years, Rs.75,000/- per month for the 3rd year, and Rs.80,000/- per month in the 4th and 5th years. Apart from this, a research grant of Rs.2.00 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers in international conferences and seminars. A maximum of 3000 Fellows would be selected in a three year period, beginning 2018-19.

A minimum of 8 CGPA is one of the essential eligibility criteria. Students should have completed the required academic qualification in the last five years.

 
For each discipline, one IIT or IISc will be the Nodal Institute; which will rotate once in two years. For the first two years National Coordination Committee (NCC), comprising of 7-8 Directors of IITs/ IISc will decide on the Nodal Institutes. NCC will be the apex decision making body of the fellowship scheme. 

For the selected students, there will be internal reviews twice a year. Students shall have to present their work at National Convention which will be held every year.

Comments
Close [X]
In August 2017, at the 67th Foundation Day function of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Union higher education secretary Kewal Kumar Sharma had said that Union Government had plans to grant Rs. 70,000 as monthly fellowship to 2,000 PhD scholars across IITs and IISc in the country. According to Mr Sharma, under the scheme, those graduating from IITs, NITs, IIITs, if they do their Ph.Ds in IITs or IISc Bengaluru, they would be given a very "handsome fellowship" of Rs. 70,000 per month for five years. Click here for IIT, IISc PhD Researchers To Get Rs. 70,000 Monthly Central Fellowship

Click here for more Education News

Trending

PMRFprime minister's research fellowship

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................