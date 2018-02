Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister's Research Fellowship'

1000 best students who have completed BTech or Integrated MTech or MSc in Sc. & Tech. streams will be selected after a rigorous process, and offered direct admission in PhD programme in the IITs/IISC.#TransformingEducation#NewIndia#IT4HRD (6/10) — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 7, 2018

The best of best students go abroad because of good research labs, faculty and fellowship. @narendramodi govt will provide all the three in India. Already through #HEFA Govt is fast-tracking upgradation of research infrastructure.#TransformingEducation#NewIndia#IT4HRD (3/10) — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 7, 2018

The Union Cabinet yesterday approved implementation of 'Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF)' scheme. The fellowship scheme will be implemented for a period of seven years from 2018-19 at a total cost of Rs.1650 crore. With a vision of development through innovation, the scheme will enable 1000 best students who have completed or are in the final year of B. Tech or Integrated M.Tech or M.Sc. in Science and Technology streams from IISc/ IITs/ NITs/ IISERs/ IIITs to get direct admission in PhD programme in the IITs/IISc.Under this fellowship scheme, selected students will be offered a fellowship of Rs.70,000/- per month for the first two years, Rs.75,000/- per month for the 3rd year, and Rs.80,000/- per month in the 4th and 5th years. Apart from this, a research grant of Rs.2.00 lakh will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their foreign travel expenses for presenting research papers in international conferences and seminars. A maximum of 3000 Fellows would be selected in a three year period, beginning 2018-19.A minimum of 8 CGPA is one of the essential eligibility criteria. Students should have completed the required academic qualification in the last five years.For each discipline, one IIT or IISc will be the Nodal Institute; which will rotate once in two years. For the first two years National Coordination Committee (NCC), comprising of 7-8 Directors of IITs/ IISc will decide on the Nodal Institutes. NCC will be the apex decision making body of the fellowship scheme.For the selected students, there will be internal reviews twice a year. Students shall have to present their work at National Convention which will be held every year. In August 2017, at the 67th Foundation Day function of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Union higher education secretary Kewal Kumar Sharma had said that Union Government had plans to grant Rs. 70,000 as monthly fellowship to 2,000 PhD scholars across IITs and IISc in the country. According to Mr Sharma, under the scheme, those graduating from IITs, NITs, IIITs, if they do their Ph.Ds in IITs or IISc Bengaluru, they would be given a very "handsome fellowship" of Rs. 70,000 per month for five years.