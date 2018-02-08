Union Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister's Research Fellowship'

1000 best students who have completed BTech or Integrated MTech or MSc in Sc. & Tech. streams will be selected after a rigorous process, and offered direct admission in PhD programme in the IITs/IISC. #TransformingEducation #NewIndia #IT4HRD (6/10)

The best of best students go abroad because of good research labs, faculty and fellowship. @narendramodi govt will provide all the three in India. Already through #HEFA Govt is fast-tracking upgradation of research infrastructure.#TransformingEducation#NewIndia#IT4HRD (3/10)