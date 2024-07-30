DU Hikes Fee For First-Year Students In Undergraduate, Postgraduate, PhD Programmes

The Delhi University has hiked fees for students enrolled in first-year undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes as well as foreign students seeking admission from the 2024-2025 academic session. The new fee structure for the academic calendar that begins in August was approved by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in June. According to the new fee structure, the course fee for first-year BTech students has been raised by 3.70 per cent, i.e. from Rs 2.16 lakh to Rs 2.24 lakh.

"The hike has been affected only for the first year students currently in accordance with university guidelines," a senior official at the Faculty of Technology told PTI.

The university has raised several components of the fee structure, including tuition fees, students' welfare fund, development fee, facilities and services charges, and economically weaker section support fund. The contribution share for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has been removed from the fee structure of the department. The DUSU contribution has also been removed from the LLB and MBA fee structure while for the rest of the UG and PG courses, the contribution has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40.

Similarly, fees for the five-year Integrated Law Programmes for academics have been hiked by 5 per cent, i.e. from Rs 1.90 lakh to Rs 1.99 lakh. The fee for the four-year Integrated Teachers Education Programme (ITEP), which replaced BELED under the Faculty of Education, has been increased to Rs 57,400.

The revision in the components of the fee structure of PhD courses, has resulted in a 60.22 per cent hike in the overall fees with scholars required to pay Rs 7,130 from the upcoming session as compared to the previous fees of Rs 4,450.

The fee has also been raised for foreign students seeking admissions in various programmes of the varsity, DU Dean Admissions, Haneet Gandhi confirmed to PTI.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals seeking admission in MA Hindu Studies at Delhi University will have to pay a reduced course fee.

The fees for students from SAARC countries have been reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh from Rs 2 lakh for students from non-SAARC countries. The Tibetan applicants will, however, be exempted from paying university registration fees and additional fee payable to colleges and departments as foreign students.

