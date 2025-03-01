HPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Reopens For Assistant Professor, Check Details

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has reopened the registration window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in various subjects in the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the HPSC to submit their online application.

The official notification reads: "The bifurcation of posts as per revised requisition will be published/displayed as and when received from the Government. The Commission has decided to re-open the online application portal from March 1, 2025, to 5 pm on March 15, 2025."

Candidates applying for the post are required to have a good academic record with a master's degree with at least 55% marks in the concerned subject from a recognized university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Applicants must also have knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to the Matric standard. The candidate should have qualified for the NET or been awarded a PhD degree. The candidate's age should be between 21 and 42 years.

Candidates will be selected based on a Screening Test and a Subject Knowledge Test, followed by an interview. The Screening Test will consist of 100 MCQs, to be answered within a duration of two hours, carrying a total of 100 marks. The Subject Knowledge Test will be held for a period of three hours, carrying 150 marks.

Male candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, while females are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates from the SC, BC-B, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 250.