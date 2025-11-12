Haryana Public Service Commission Releases Screening Test Results 2025: Download Now

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released results for Screening Test 2025 held on November 2. Candidates can visit the official website of the commission to check the results. The screening test was conducted for nine exams Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre), Assistant Environmental Engineer, Scientist-B, Lecturer in Computer Engineering, Lecturer in Pharmacy,

Lecturer in Civil Engineering, Lecturer in Electrical Engineering, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering and Foreman Instructor. For online transparency, the commission also uploaded 233 Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets which were not considered to prepare results. Marks obtained by the candidate and the answer key were also uploaded on the Commission's website.

Steps to download the result:

1. Visit the commission's official website hpsc.gov.in

2. Click on the link titled "Roll No. wise marks dated 11.11.2025 of all appeared candidates in the Screening Test for the various posts held on 02.11.2025)".

3. PDF file will be downloaded

4. Check your marks by searching roll numbers and save it for future reference.

5. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.