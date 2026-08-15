HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026 Out For Class 10, 12; Check Objection Deadline

HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has released the provisional answer key for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations 2026. The answer keys for the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of all subjects have been made available on the official website, hpbose.org.

The supplementary examinations were conducted in July 2026. Candidates can download the provisional answer keys separately for Class 10 and Class 12 and verify their responses. Students who find discrepancies in the answers can submit objections with supporting documents to the board. The deadline to raise objections is August 17, 2026, till 5 PM.

HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026: Download PDFs

HPBOSE has provided separate provisional answer key PDFs for students who appeared for the supplementary examinations. Candidates can check the relevant document for their class and subject.

Students should carefully compare the answers marked in the provisional key with their responses in the examination. The answer key is available through the official HPBOSE website.

How To Download HPBOSE Supplementary Answer Key 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, look for the notification related to the Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 provisional answer key.

Click on the relevant answer key link.

Select the answer key for Class 10 (Matric) or Class 12 (Plus Two).

The provisional answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Compare the answers with the responses marked in the examination.

Candidates who have objections can submit them along with supporting documents by August 17, 2026, till 5 PM through the prescribed email, post or by hand at the Board office.

HPBOSE Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections?

Candidates who disagree with any answer mentioned in the provisional key can submit objections along with their class and subject details and supporting documents as proof.

Objections can be submitted through:

Email: hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com

hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com Post: Section Officer, Question Paper Setting Branch, Board Office

Section Officer, Question Paper Setting Branch, Board Office By hand: At the Question Paper Setting Branch at the Board Office

At the Question Paper Setting Branch at the Board Office Deadline: August 17, 2026, up to 5 PM

The board has stated that objections submitted without supporting documents will not be considered. Objections received after the stipulated deadline will also not be accepted.

After reviewing valid, fact-based objections, the board will prepare the final answer key based on the recommendations of the subject matter experts and teachers. The examination results will subsequently be prepared using the final answer key.