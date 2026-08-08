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Kendriya, Navodaya, Eklavya Schools' Tier-2 Recruitment Exam Results Soon: CBSE

Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment exam results: The Tier-2 examinations comprised both objective and descriptive components, with more than 2.1 lakh descriptive answer books covering 68 disciplines.

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Kendriya, Navodaya, Eklavya Schools' Tier-2 Recruitment Exam Results Soon: CBSE
Kendriya Vidyalaya exam results: The descriptive answer books are currently being evaluatedphysically.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the results of the Tier-2 Recruitment Examinations for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be released in mid-August.

The Tier-2 examinations comprised both objective and descriptive components, with more than 2.1 lakh descriptive answer books covering 68 disciplines.

CBSE informed that the display of answer keys and images of OMR sheets on the portal, as well as the evaluation of OMR sheets, has been completed. The descriptive answer books are currently being evaluated physically, and the process is at an advanced stage.

Candidates are advised to rely only on information published on the official website and ignore unverified information or rumours.

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