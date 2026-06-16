Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test Result 2026 Out: Direct Link Here

The Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has officially declared the Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) Result 2026 on June 15, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results through the official website, hptechboard.com.

The HP PAT Result 2026 has been released in the form of a merit list PDF. Students do not need any login credentials to access their results. The board has also clarified that result notifications will not be sent through email or post.

How to Check HP PAT Result 2026?

Visit the official website of HPTSB at hptechboard.com.

Click on the HP PAT Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Search for your details in the list.

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

Direct Link To Download

What After HP PAT Result 2026?

Candidates who have qualified in the HP PAT Result 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. During counselling, students must complete registration, update their Class 10 marks, and fill in their preferred courses and colleges.

The authorities will conduct multiple rounds of counselling based on rank, category, preferences, and seat availability. Candidates are advised to carefully select their choices in order of preference, as seat allotment will be made accordingly.

After receiving a seat allotment, students must complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. Failure to confirm admission before the final date may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

With the result now available, qualified candidates should stay updated on the counselling schedule and prepare the required documents for the admission process.