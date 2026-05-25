Heatwave Concerns Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam, Education Minister Issues Advisory To States

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to all chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and administrators, urging them to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, amid heightened scrutiny over the exam process following the paper leak controversy that forced the cancellation of the original test earlier this month.

In his letter, Pradhan also flagged concerns over the ongoing heatwave conditions across several parts of the country and asked states to make special arrangements for students appearing in the medical entrance examination.

"In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the district authorities and all schools, colleges, universities, and other institutions hosting the examination in your state/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates," the minister wrote.

"These may include safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans/coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply, and portable toilets, wherever required," he said.

The Union Minister also asked states to ensure adequate transportation facilities for candidates on the examination day, saying that the "interests and well-being of students are of paramount importance".

The June 21 re-examination is set to be one of the biggest entrance tests conducted in the country after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 over allegations of a widespread paper leak. More than 22 lakh students are expected to appear for the re-test.

The controversy triggered nationwide protests, multiple court petitions, and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Investigators have alleged that question papers were circulated through WhatsApp groups before the examination, while several arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The issue has also reached the Supreme Court, where petitions seeking structural reforms in the examination system, including demands for a computer-based testing format and stricter oversight of the NTA, are being heard. The top court on Monday pulled up the testing agency, observing that it appeared to have "not learned its lesson" from repeated paper leak allegations.

In recent days, the Centre has directed the NTA to tighten examination security measures, including enhanced digital tracking, stricter confidentiality protocols, and greater coordination with district administrations and law enforcement agencies.

Pradhan, in his communication to states, expressed confidence that all governments and administrations would extend "full cooperation" to ensure that the re-examination is conducted in a "smooth, transparent, and fair manner".