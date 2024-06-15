Admit Cards For NEET UG 2024 Re-Test To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the NEET UG re-test that is scheduled for 1,563 candidates on June 23, 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website of the NTA.

The agency had announced on Thursday that a re-test will be held for candidates who had received grace marks due to the distribution of the wrong question paper, torn OMR sheets, or delay in the distribution of OMR sheets.

The decision was announced after the intervention of Supreme Court. Following this, the results of the 1,563 candidates have been scrapped. The decision follows allegations of widespread irregularities and unfair marking in the national medical entrance exams.

The counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other courses will start on July 6.

Approximately 24 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET-UG 2024 - an ultra-competitive entrance test for undergraduate medical courses - conducted by the NTA on May 5. The results were to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the answer sheets were evaluated earlier.

However, allegations of a question paper leak and grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants triggered protests and lawsuits in seven High Courts besides the Supreme Court.