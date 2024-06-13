Student Who Aced NEET Failed Physics, Chemistry In 12th? Marksheet Is Viral

Amid the rising controversies against the NEET UG 2024 results, a post featuring marksheet of a student has been circulating widely on social media platform X. The viral post claims that the student has received 705 marks out of 720 in NEET, but failed to qualify the Physics and Chemistry exam in Class 12.

As per the marksheet seen in the post, the student has scored only 21 out of 100 in Physics theory paper and 36 out of 50 in Physics practical paper. She has got 31 out of 100 in Chemistry theory and 33 out of 50 in practical. The same student has secured 99.861 percentile in NEET UG Chemistry paper and 99.8903 percentile in Physics paper.

The significant disparity in marks scored in class 12 and NEET UG is raising serious questions over the authenticity of the student's marks in the medical entrance exam.

NDTV cannot vouch for authenticity of the image of the marksheet. We reached out to the National Testing Agency (NTA) for clarification over the viral post but have not received any response yet.

Meanwhile, the NTA has announced that a re-test will be conducted on June 23 for all 1,563 NEET UG candidates, who received grace marks due to the distribution of the wrong question paper, torn OMR sheets, or delay in the distribution of OMR sheets. The results will be declared on June 30. The decision was announced by the NTA following the Supreme Court's observations on the report of NTA's High Powered Committee.

The scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates seeking admission into medical colleges will be scrapped after they were given grace marks for a wrong question.

The decision follows allegations of widespread irregularities and unfair marking in the national medical entrance exams. The counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS, and other courses will start on July 6.

Approximately 24 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET-UG 2024 - an ultra-competitive entrance test for undergraduate medical courses - conducted by NTA on May 5. The results were to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the answer sheets were evaluated earlier.