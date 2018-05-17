HBSE 12th Result 2018 Expected Soon At Hbse.org.in

This year more than 8 lakh students appeared for the board exams. About 3,83,499 students appeared for the class 10 board exam and 2,46,462 students appeared for the class 12 board exam. In the Open School board exam, more than 1 lakh students appeared in class 10 and more than 77 thousand in class 12.
In 2017, 64.5 per cent students passed in class 12 board exam. The pass percentage for girls was 73.44 and for boys was 57.58.
The pass percentage of government schools, was 65.57 per cent, while that of government-aided schools 66.38 per cent and the pass percentage of private schools was behind the government schools at 63.16 per cent.
The result will be available on the board's official website and will be hosted by India Results.
