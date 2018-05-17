HBSE 12th Result 2018 Expected Soon At Hbse.org.in Haryana Board Class 12 result 2018 is expected to be released on May 18, 2018. The result for class 10 students will follow soon.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT HBSE 12th Result 2018 Expected Soon At Hbse.org.in New Delhi: Haryana Board Class 12 result 2018 is expected to be released on May 18, 2018. The result for class 10 students will follow soon. The result will be released on the board's official website. While, the board has not made any official announcement about result declaration date, going by the result declaration date last year, the result should be out any time now. Last year, the result for class 12 was announced on May 18, 2017.



This year more than 8 lakh students appeared for the board exams. About 3,83,499 students appeared for the class 10 board exam and 2,46,462 students appeared for the class 12 board exam. In the Open School board exam, more than 1 lakh students appeared in class 10 and more than 77 thousand in class 12.



The pass percentage of government schools, was 65.57 per cent, while that of government-aided schools 66.38 per cent and the pass percentage of private schools was behind the government schools at 63.16 per cent.



The result will be available on the board's official website and will be hosted by India Results.



Click here for more



