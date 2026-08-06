Haryana TET Result, Final Answer Key Out: Here's How To Check

HTET Result: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result and final answer key PDF for the 2025 exam cycle. The board conducted the HTET 2025 exam on July 4 and 5, 2026. Aspirants who had filled the application form between December 24, 2025, and January 5, 2026, were eligible to appear for the HTET 2025 exam.

HTET Levels, Qualification Certificates

The HTET certificate will determine the eligibility for:

Level 1: Primary Teacher Eligibility (PRT) (for Classes 1 to 5)

Level 2: Trained Graduate Teacher Eligibility (TGT) (for Classes 6 to 8)

Level 3: Post Graduate Teacher Eligibility (PGT) (for Classes 9 to 12)

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How To Check Result

Follow the steps given below to check the HTET 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official portal: htet.eapplynow.com

Click on the link indicating "View Result" on the homepage

Select your level (1, 2, or 3)

Enter your application ID or registration number and date of birth to log in

Check your result and save the PDF for future use

Candidates are advised to save the HTET scorecard for admission process.

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To view the final answer key PDF, candidates can click on the "View Final Answer Key" link on the homepage. It is important to note that the final answer key has been used to determine the final result of the HTET 2025 exam.