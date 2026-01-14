Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 Postponed, New Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon

HTET 2025 Exam Dates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 scheduled to be conducted on January 17 and January 18, 2026. The "Important dates" section of the official website which earlier reflected the examination dates now shows "To be announced later". Once announced, the new exam dates along with admit card details will be displayed on the same section of the website.

How To Check Exam Dates And Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website htet.eapplynow.com.

On the homepage, click on "Important Dates".

Check the exam dates and admit card release details mentioned at the end.

If the admit card has been released, candidates will be able to download it using their registration number.

Candidates can apply to become a teacher at three different levels - Primary Teacher (Level 1) for teaching Classes 1 to 5, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Level 2) for Classes 6 to 8 and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) (Level 3) for Classes 9 to 12.

The 2024 HTET was held on July 30 and July 31 at 673 exam centres across the state and nearly 4 lakh candidates had appeared. The results were out on November 10, 2025.