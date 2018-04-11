Haryana State Board Diploma Exam In May 2018 HSBTE Diploma exam will begin on 3 May and will continue till 31 May 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT Haryana State Board Diploma Exam In May 2018; Check Schedule New Delhi: Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has released the exam schedule for State Board Diploma Examination. The admission forms must be submitted by the students till 16 April (by depositing Rs 250 as fees) and with additional late fees of Rs 50 and Rs 1000 students can submit the form on 23 April and 26 April, respectively. Admit cards for the exam will be available from 30 April. Students can collect the admit card from their respective colleges or institutes. Details in this regard can be found at the official website hsbte.org.in. The exam will begin on 3 May and will continue till 31 May.



The datesheet released by HSBTE carries details of the subject like branch code, subject code and the shift in which the exam will be held.



Students of 2012, 2013 and 2014 batches can apply for the improvement exam in May 2018.



'Each permission cum admission form/ admit card with photo is to be properly checked and authenticated by the concerned HOD and the Principal of the institute to avoid impersonation cases in the Haryana State Board Diploma Exam,' reads the guidelines issued for the institutes.



