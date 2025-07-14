HSBTE May/June 2025 Diploma Exam Results Declared, Check Steps To Download

HSBTE May/June exam result 2025: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has declared the results for the May/June 2025 semester exams for various diploma courses. Students who appeared in the exams can now check their results online at the official website - hsbte.org.in.

To access the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and other required details. The result sheet includes subject-wise marks, overall scores, and qualifying status.

HSBTE May/June Exam 2025: Steps To Check Results



Step 1: Go to the official website of the university - hsbte.org.in

Step 2: Select 'Examination' and click on 'Result'.

Step 3: Click on the 'May/June 2025 Exam Result' link

Step 4: Fill in the required information and click on 'Show'.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future use

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or reassessment. During reassessment, the examiner rechecks the answer script and revises marks if needed.

The HSBTE marksheet will display subject-wise marks, overall scores, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully review all details, download their scorecards for future reference, and contact SBTE Haryana authorities if they find any discrepancies for clarification or assistance.

The HSBTE, established in 2008 under the Haryana Act No.19, is responsible for designing and conducting diploma, post-diploma, and advanced diploma programmes in fields like Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, and Management. Currently, 191 polytechnic institutions are affiliated with the board.