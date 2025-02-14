HSBTE: Haryana State Board Of Technical Education Releases Results For Diploma Courses

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) has announced the semester results for various diploma courses conducted in December 2024. The HSBTE Result 2025 is available online on the official website, hsbte.org.in.

Candidates who appeared in the exams can visit the official website of the SBTE to check the results. They will be required to enter login credentials such as roll number to access the results. The HSBTE results include subject-wise marks, overall scores and qualifying status.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - hsbte.org.in

Step 2: Select 'Examination' and click on 'Result'.

Step 3: Click on the 'Result June 2024 Exam' link

Step 4: Fill in the required information and click on 'Show'.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates not satisfied with the results can apply for re-evaluation or re-assessment of paper. In reassessment, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks.

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education has been constituted by the Government of Haryana vide Haryana Act No.19 of 2008 to Impart Diploma Education in the field of Engineering & Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, Management, Accounts, Applied Art & Crafts. The board was established in 2008 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students. It designs and implements diploma, post diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. At present 191 numbers of Polytechnics are affiliated with the State Board Of Technical Education.