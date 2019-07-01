Haryana Government Extends School Holidays Till July 8 Amidst Heatwave

Haryana government has extended school holidays till July 8 amid heatwave

The Haryana government Sunday announced that the summer vacation for schools will be extended by a week in view of the heatwave conditions prevailing in most parts of the state.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on July 1.

"In view of the scorching weather which is prevailing in the state, the state government has extended holidays in schools, both government and private, by a week. The schools will now reopen on July 8," an official statement issued here said.

Haryana has been witnessing a dry spell as it awaits the arrival of southwest monsoon. Maximum temperatures over the last few days have remained between 40-43 degrees Celsius.

Even on Sunday, places like Narnaul (43.5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (42.7 degrees), Hisar (42.6 degrees), Ambala (40.5 degrees) and Karnal (40 degrees) braved the heatwave.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability