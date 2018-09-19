Haryana Doubles Grant For School Uniforms, 14.61 Lakh Students To Benefit

The move will benefit students from classes I to VIII in Haryana

The grant for school uniforms in government schools of Haryana has been doubled, a decision that would benefit around 14.61 lakh students, an official spokesman said Wednesday. Earlier, a grant of Rs 400 was given to each student for school uniform from classes I to VIII, but now Rs 800 would be given to each student for school uniform from classes I to V and Rs 1,000 to students from classes VI to VIII, a Haryana government spokesman said here.

Besides, a Conflict Management and Counselling Cell is being established by the Haryana School Education Department for redressal of disputes pertaining to students, teachers and parents, he said.

According to the spokesman, the School Education Department has distributed 2,300 science kits in government secondary and senior secondary schools in the last two years.

"Apart from this, 8,000 kits have been sent to middle schools. Similarly, mathematics kits are also being given to primary schools for promoting maths subject," he said.

Click here for more Education News

