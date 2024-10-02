Odisha Government Changes School Uniform Of Students Of Classes 9, 10

Currently, the school uniforms have a combination of green and white (Representational)

The newly formed BJP government has changed the colour of the school uniforms of students studying in classes 9 and 10 of government and aided schools.

According to a government order, the new uniforms will have a combination of light brown, chocolate and clay-baked yellow colours.

Currently, the school uniforms have a combination of green and white, which matches the colour code of BJD's party symbol.

In a letter to the Director of Secondary Education, the School and Mass Education department said that secondary school students would now wear the new uniforms.

The new uniforms will be introduced only in those schools where the uniforms for the students, as per the existing colour code, have not been stitched or distributed, the department's letter read.

The change in the colour of the new uniforms has been implemented under the 'Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana'.

