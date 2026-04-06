GUJCET 2026 Answer Key Out, Objection Window Open Till April 8

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has released the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 for the exam conducted on March 29, 2026. Registered candidates can download the answer key PDF from gsebeservice.com from April 4 onwards. GUJCET is conducted for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses in the state of Gujarat.

The board has published the GUJCET 2026 provisional answer key PDF for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Students can use the answer key to verify their answers and estimate their scores before the final results are declared. Any discrepancy in the provisional answer key PDF can be challenged by the candidates within the stipulated time. The GUJCET 2026 objection window is open from April 2 to April 8, 2026.

GUJCET 2026 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to view and download the GUJCET 2026 provisional answer key PDF.

Visit the official website, gsebeservice.com.

Click on the link titled "GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key".

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

It is important to note that candidates do not require to enter login details to preview the answer key PDF. It can directly be downloaded from the official portal.

How To Raise Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with the given answer key(s), can raise objection till April 8, 2026. Read the instructions below to challenge the GUJCET 2026 provisional answer key.

To challenge an answer, candidates must fill out the form attached with the published answer key PDF. Students must submit a separate form for each question. Attach valid supporting documents/proof. A fee of Rs. 500 per question has to be paid using the bank form attached with the answer key PDF. Candidates must email a copy of the paid challan along with their objection form to gujcetkey@gmail.com.

If an objection stands valid, the amount will be refunded to the candidate, according to the official document. Based on the objections raised, the GUJCET 2026 final answer key will be prepared after a thorough evaluation by the panel of experts. The final answer key PDF will then be used to determine the GUJCET 2026 result.