Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2025 Notification Out, Application Process Begins On Dec 17

GUJCET 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued a notification for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Candidates can access the GUJCET 2025 notification by visiting the official website, gseb.org.

According to the official notification, the registration process will commence on December 17, 2024, and will end on December 31, 2024.

"As per the Resolution of the Education Department: PRCH-102012-142-S, dated 19/11/2016, for admission to Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy programs, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is conducted by the Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar, for Group-A, Group-B, and Group-AB students of the HSC Science stream. The information booklet of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET-2025) and instructions for students' ONLINE registration will be made available on the website www.gseb.org," the official notice states.

"The application form for the GUJCET-2025 examination can be filled out online on the Board's website www.gseb.org or gujcet.gseb.org from 17-12-2024 to 31-12-2024," it adds.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 350. The fee can be paid through the SBIePay system (Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking) or at any SBI branch across the country using the SBIePay "SBI Branch Payment" option.

Once the payment is made, candidates must complete and submit the application form, as specified in the notice.

GUJCET 2025: Steps to Register

Visit the official website of GSEB: gseb.org.

Select the 'Board Website' option.

Click the link on the homepage to register.

Register and enter the required details to log in.

Make the online fee payment and complete the application form.

Submit the form and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.