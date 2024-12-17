GUJCET 2025 registration Begins, Check Steps To Register

GUJCET 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Candidates can submit online forms by visiting the official website, gseb.org. As per the official notification, the registration process will end on December 31, 2024.

GUJCET 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Go to the official website of GSEB, gseb.org

Step 2. Select the 'Board Website' option

Step 3. Click the link on the homepage to register

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5. Register and enter the required details to log in

Step 6. Make the online fee payment and complete the application form

Step 7. Submit the form and download it

GUJCET 2025: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 350. The fee can be paid through the SBIePay system (Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking) or at any SBI branch across the country using the SBIePay "SBI Branch Payment" option. Once the payment is made, candidates must complete and submit the application form, as specified in the notice.

The state-level entrance exam is conducted annually for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat. Students who are appearing for or have passed the Class 12 exam from GSEB, Gandhinagar, or any recognised board are eligible to appear for the exam. Admissions are offered to candidates in undergraduate courses based on their merit after qualifying the entrance exam.

The entrance exam covers topics including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology (for the pharmacy programme).

