Gujarat Science Entrance Exam 2026 Announced: Check Eligibility And Exam Pattern

The exam date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 has been officially announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar. The online application form and information for GUJCET 2026 will soon be available on the website, www.gseb.org.

The board is soon expected to release an another notification with details regarding the entire process of the exam. This exam is for students from the Science stream, including Group A, Group B and Group AB and will be held at district-level centres across Gujarat.

Also Read | Assam Directorate Of Elementary Education Publishes Final Teacher Recruitment Results Online

GUJCET Question Paper:

The question papers will be available in three languages: Gujarati, English and Hindi. Students can get options to choose the medium in which they are most comfortable.

The paper will feature multiple choice questions (MCQs) covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Physics and Chemistry will be combined into a single paper with a total of 80 questions 40 from each subject carrying 80 marks will have a duration of 120 minutes

Mathematics and Biology will be conducted as separate papers each with 40 questions worth 40 marks and each paper will have a duration of 50 minutes.

Notably, GUJCET serves as a mandatory entrance test for admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in Gujarat after Class 12 for Science students. The test has been conducted annually since 2017 following a government resolution from the state's Education Department.