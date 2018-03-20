GUJCET 2018 Registration From 23 March Gujarat Common State Entrance Test 2018 (GUJCET 2018) will be held on 23 April. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of the State has given the information that online registration for the test will begin on 23 March.

GUJCET 2018: Know Registration Date, Notification, Other Details

New Delhi: Gujarat Common State Entrance Test 2018 (GUJCET 2018) will be held on 23 April. The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board of the State has given the information that online registration for the test will begin on 23 March. GSEB, the education board, will accept applications till 7 April 2018 on the website gseb.org. Candidates can also contact the Board Office at Vadodara and Gandhinagar, T & TV high School, Nanpura Surat and SG Dholakiya High School, Rajkot for information.



GUJCET will be held for granting admission to Degree Engineering and Diploma/ Degree Pharmacy courses only.



GSEB had issued a press note on March 8, stating that GUJCET will be conducted only for engineering and pharmacy courses. For BAMS (ayurveda) and BHMS (homoeopathy) courses NEET scores are mandatory for admission.



Meanwhile, board exams in the State have begun on 12 March 2018. "While the registration for boards are going on, approximately 17 to 18 lakh students will appear in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream," RI Patel, Exam Secretary, Gujarat State Examination Board, had said to DNA. Class 10 (SSC) exam will continue till 23 March and the class 12 board exam will continue till 28 March 2018. Last year, close to 18 lakh students appeared for the board exams including 178 jail inmates.



