Gujarat University Exam Dates 2026 Revised Due To Eid Holiday, Check New Dates

Gujarat University has revised the examination schedule for more than 40 exams following the change in the Eid-ul-Adha public holiday date announced by the Gujarat government. Earlier, the holiday was scheduled for May 27, but it has now been shifted to May 28. As a result, the university has rescheduled examinations that were planned for May 28.

The university has released a revised timetable for affected undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. Students are advised to check the updated exam dates.

Gujarat University Revised Exam Dates 2026

According to the revised notification, the postponed examinations will now be conducted between May 29 and June 6, 2026. The updated schedule covers several courses, including MSc, BSc, BBA, MBA, BA, LLM, and IMBA programmes. Check revised exam dates below:

May 29: FY and SY MSc IT, MSc Data Science, BA Drama Fine Arts Semester 2, BPA Integrated Semester 4

May 30: BSc, BBA, BCA, BSc FAD Semesters 2 and 4, LLM Semester 2, various MBA courses

June 1: BA Semester 2

June 2 to June 6: Remaining MBA and IMBA examinations

Gujarat University BCom Semester 2 Exam Timing Revised

Apart from the date changes, Gujarat University has also revised the timing for the BCom Semester 2 examination. The change has been made due to the commencement of Company Secretary (CS) examinations from June 1.

As per the updated schedule, the BCom Semester 2 examination will now be conducted from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The university clarified that timings for all other examinations will remain unchanged.

Students appearing for the affected examinations should verify the revised dates and timings through the official university schedule. Candidates are also advised to stay updated with further announcements related to examination centres, admit cards, and reporting timings.