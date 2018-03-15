Gujarat Technological University Declares Winter Results 2017; Check Now Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad has released the Winter results 2017. Today the University has released results of Diploma courses (DIPL) for first semester (regular and remedial), fourth semester (remedial) and fifth semester (regular and remedial).

Share EMAIL PRINT GTU Results 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad has released the Winter session GTU results 2017. Today the University has released results of Diploma courses (DIPL) for first semester (regular and remedial), fourth semester (remedial) and fifth semester (regular and remedial). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website of the University at gtu.ac.in. Yesterday the University had declared results for Bachelor of Public Health courses for first semester (remedial), second semester (remedial), third semester (regular and remedial) and fourth semester (remedial). All the exams were held in December 2017.



As of now, the official web portal and the GTU result page is not responding. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.



The official website carries result details of all the courses of winter session: BA, BE, BH, BL, BPH, DA, DIPL, DPH, FD, IC, MAM, MPH, MPM, MTM and PDDC.



For the winter session GTU results (December 2017) candidates can check their result following the steps given below:

Step 1: Click the exam in which you had appeared for

Step 2: Enter the enrollment number

Step 3: Or Enter the seat number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result



The May 2017 results were declared in August 2017 in a phase wise manner.



Click here for more



Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad has released the Winter session GTU results 2017. Today the University has released results of Diploma courses (DIPL) for first semester (regular and remedial), fourth semester (remedial) and fifth semester (regular and remedial). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website of the University at gtu.ac.in. Yesterday the University had declared results for Bachelor of Public Health courses for first semester (remedial), second semester (remedial), third semester (regular and remedial) and fourth semester (remedial). All the exams were held in December 2017.As of now, the official web portal and the GTU result page is not responding. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.The official website carries result details of all the courses of winter session: BA, BE, BH, BL, BPH, DA, DIPL, DPH, FD, IC, MAM, MPH, MPM, MTM and PDDC.For the winter session GTU results (December 2017) candidates can check their result following the steps given below:Step 1: Click the exam in which you had appeared forStep 2: Enter the enrollment numberStep 3: Or Enter the seat numberStep 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: Get the result The May 2017 results were declared in August 2017 in a phase wise manner.Click here for more Education News