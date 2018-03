Gujarat Technological University Releases Result For Winter Session 2017 Exam At Gturesults.in

Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad has released the result for exam conducted for winter 2017 session. The result is available on the official results portal for Gujarat Technological University. The result has been declared for multiple courses and for remedial and regular exam both. In order to check their result, students would need either their enrolment number of set number. For the results declared today, students would be able to submit re-check or re-assessment online till March 27, 2018.GTU exam result for Winter 2017 session at gturesults.inStep one: Go to official GTU results portal: www.gturesults.inStep two: Select exam from the drop down menu.Step three: Enter your roll number or seat number.Step four: Enter the security code.Step five: Click on Search and view your result.The list of results declared on march 22, 2018 are given below:Result of MBA(AM) SEM 7 - Remedial (DEC 2017) ExamResult of MBA(AM) SEM 7 - Regular (DEC 2017) ExamResult of BBA(AM) SEM 6 - Remedial (DEC 2017) ExamResult of MBA SEM 2 - Remedial (DEC 2017) ExamResult of BE SEM 3 - Remedial (DEC 2017) ExamResult of BE SEM 3 - Regular (DEC 2017) ExamResult of PDDC SEM 3 - Remedial (DEC 2017) ExamResult of PDDC SEM 3 - Regular (DEC 2017) Exam For all these courses, students would be able to apply for re-checking or re-assessment online till March 27, 2018. The last date for institutes to submit re-check/re-assessment request is March 28, 2018.Click here for more Education News