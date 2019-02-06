GTU Result For December Diploma Exams Declared @ Gtu.ac.in; Details Here

GTU Result 2018: December Diploma 5th Sem Results @ Gtu.ac.in, Gturesults.in

The Gujarat Technological University or GTU has announced the GTU result for Diploma fifth semester exams held in December 2018 on the official website of the varsity. The GTU result can be accessed from the official website gtu.ac.in. The Technological University has also announced the PDDC semester seven results today. This result is also available on the official website. The candidates who are searching for GTU results may check their results after entering their enrolment number and seat number on the spaces provided on the results link.

The regular and remedial diploma exam results declared today.

GTU result 2018: Revaluation last date

Check the last date for the revaluation application for the GTU results released today:

Result of PDDC SEM 7 - Remedial (DEC 2018) Exam

Online Re-check/Re-Assess: Last Date for Student: 11 Feb 2019, Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019

Result of DIPL SEM 5 - Regular (DEC 2018) Exam

Online Re-check/Re-Assess: Last Date for Student: 11 Feb 2019, Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019

Result of DIPL SEM 5 - Remedial (DEC 2018) Exam

Online Re-check/Re-Assess: Last Date for Student: 11 Feb 2019, Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019

