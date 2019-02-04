Student Body Releases ‘Students’ Manifesto’, Demands Reservation For Minorities

SIO of India released the 'Student Manifesto' on Monday in New Delhi

A student body today released a 'Student Manifesto' demanding 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutes for Muslims and five per cent for other minorities. The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India, which released the manifesto ahead of the general elections, urged political parties to include the demands in their manifestos.

The section on education in the manifesto sharply criticizes the central and state governments for their poor implementation of the Right to Education Act, and makes a number of recommendations to improve efficiency and transparency.

The manifesto demanded an increase in the stipend of Maulana Azad National Fellowship and Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship.

The organisation demanded reservation in educational institutions as per the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report.

It also demanded that Arabic and Islamic studies chairs be opened in all universities.

In the education sector, it also demanded to enact Rohit Act -- to ensure legislative protection for students from marginalised communities in higher educational institutions -- and to establish AMU off campus centres in minority concentrated districts.

It also asked governments to pay extra attention to children with special needs. The manifesto also asked for complete implementation of RTE act.

"Government should ensure that the minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)," was another demand.

The recommendations and demands laid out in the manifesto are divided into three categories; education, youth and human rights issues. At the launch, Labeed Shafi, President, SIO of India said that students and youth are the biggest constituency of this country and political parties must specially cater to their needs when seeking for votes.

(With Inputs from PTI)

