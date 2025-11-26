Government Releases Updated Guidelines For Top Class Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students

With an aim to promote quality higher education for Scheduled Caste, the government has released fresh guidelines for ‘Top Class Scholarship Scheme for SC Students'. The scheme will cover full tuition fees for students and provide them academic allowances.

SC students with an annual family income of up to Rs 8 lakh who secure admission in premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, NITs, National Law Universities, NIFT, NID, IHMs and other accredited colleges are eligible for the scholarship. Only first-year students will be eligible for fresh awards, while renewals will continue till completion of the course, subject to performance.

As per the new norm, the Centre will directly transfer full tuition fees and non-refundable charges to students through DBT. The maximum limit of this amount is Rs 2 lakh per year for private institutions. Students will also receive an academic allowance of Rs 86,000 in the first year and Rs 41,000 in subsequent years to cover living expenses, books and laptops. Students who avail the benefits of this scheme will be barred from taking advantage from similar scholarships from other Central or State schemes.

The scheme will not extend benefits to more than two siblings from the same family, and any student changing institutions after selection will lose eligibility.

The ministry has capped total scholarships at 4,400 fresh slots for 2024–25 out of the scheme's overall limit of 21,500 slots for the period 2021–22 to 2025–26. Of the allocated slots, 30 per cent will be reserved for eligible SC girl students, with institutions authorised to fill unused girl slots with boys if adequate female candidates are not available.

The updated guidelines have been released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for expanding financial support and tightening institutional accountability for the 2024–25 academic year.

(With inputs from PTI)