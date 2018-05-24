Goa Board SSC Result 2018: GBSHSE Class 10 Result Expected Tomorrow Goa board SSC result 2018 will be announced tomorrow. The result will be released on the official website.

Goa board SSC result 2018 will be announced tomorrow. The result will be released on the official website. The board exam for class 10 students in Goa concluded on April 21, 2018. The GBSHSE SSC result is expected to be out by afternoon. The board is following in the last year's schedule. In 2017 too, the result for class 10 board exam was released on May 25. Students would need their seat number in order to check their result when it is declared. The board has also activated a countdown on the official website.The board had released the class 12 (HSSC) board examination result on April 28, 2018. The pass percentage in class 12 was 84.30%.After the result declaration, the board is expected to distribute the original marks sheet for qualified students to the heads of institute on May 27, 2018.The result will also be available on other third party result websites. Students should keep their exam hall ticket at hand in order to check their results as and when declared.This year, more than 20 thousand students registered for the board exams conducted by Goa board. Reports emerged that the Science question paper, this year, was tough and had very twisted questions. The Goa Headmasters Association said that the situation arose because the pattern was changed mid-session and many of the teachers were also not properly trained in the new pattern. On the other hand, GBSHSE chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the paper was designed to cater to intelligent, average and weak students alike.