Goa Board HSSC Result 2018 Released Candidates can check their Goa class 12 result at their official website gbshse.gov.in.

The long wait of as many as 18499 candidates waiting for Goa Board HSSC result 2018 is finally over. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the HSSC result 2018 today. The board conducted the exam for class 10 students in April with the last exam for Basic Cookery scheduled today, i.e. on April 21. The Goa board, like last year, is expected to announce the result for class 10 students in May. Apart from the board's official website, the result will also be available on several third party websites. The result has been announced at 10 am.



Regarding SSC result 2018, no confirmation has been given by the Goa Board yet.



12th result has been announced for 4321 arts students, 5595 commerce students and 5728 science students. A total of 2855 students had appeared for the 12th exam in vocational courses this year.



How To Check Goa Board HSSC Result 2018



Step one: Go to official Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education website: http://www.gbshse.gov.in/. Candidates can also check the result at alternate result portals. SMS facility is also available.

Step two: Click on the Goa Board HSSC result 2018

Step three: Enter the details asked (roll number and seat number)

Step three: Submit the details

Step four: Check and download your result.

Step five: Take a printout of the result



Goa 12th result updates can be received through SMS also. In order to check the result through SMS candidates can Type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750/ 54242 or Type GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.



Class 12 pass certificate will be provided to students immediately after the declaration of HSSC result. After the 12th results are declared candidates can collect their pass certificates from the Board’s office. For the higher secondary schools at Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda & Dharbandoda certificates will be available at Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez. For others the pass certificates will be available at Loyala Higher Secondary School, Margao Salcete Goa.



Last year 89 per cent students had qualified the exam. A total of 23 schools had secured more than 95 per cent result.



Goa board HSSC supplementary exam is expected to be held in June. Exact dates will be announced by the board after the HSSC results are declared.



