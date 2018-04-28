Goa Board HSSC Result 2018 Released

Regarding SSC result 2018, no confirmation has been given by the Goa Board yet.
12th result has been announced for 4321 arts students, 5595 commerce students and 5728 science students. A total of 2855 students had appeared for the 12th exam in vocational courses this year.
How To Check Goa Board HSSC Result 2018
Step one: Go to official Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education website: http://www.gbshse.gov.in/. Candidates can also check the result at alternate result portals. SMS facility is also available.
Step two: Click on the Goa Board HSSC result 2018
Step three: Enter the details asked (roll number and seat number)
Step three: Submit the details
Step four: Check and download your result.
Step five: Take a printout of the result
Goa 12th result updates can be received through SMS also. In order to check the result through SMS candidates can Type GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263/ 58888/ 5676750/ 54242 or Type GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242.
Class 12 pass certificate will be provided to students immediately after the declaration of HSSC result. After the 12th results are declared candidates can collect their pass certificates from the Board’s office. For the higher secondary schools at Bardez, Tiswadi, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda & Dharbandoda certificates will be available at Board’s office, Porvorim, Bardez. For others the pass certificates will be available at Loyala Higher Secondary School, Margao Salcete Goa.
Last year 89 per cent students had qualified the exam. A total of 23 schools had secured more than 95 per cent result.
