Goa Board SSC Result 2018 Expected On May 25 At Gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for class 10 (SSC) students on May 25, 2018.

Education | | Updated: May 22, 2018 15:38 IST
New Delhi:  Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result for class 10 (SSC) students on May 25, 2018. The board has also activated a countdown on the official website till the result date and time. Goa board had released the result for class 12 students on April 28, 2018. The exam for class 10 students concluded in April with the last exam for Basic Cookery scheduled on April 21.

The result, when declared, will be available on the board's official website. Students would need their examination roll number to be able to check their result. 

In 2017 also, the result for class 10 students was declared on May 25. In 2017, more than 19 thousand students had appeared for the class 10 board exam in Goa. 

After result declaration, the board will distribute the original marks sheet through the heads of institution.  The marks sheet distribution is likely to happen on May 27, 2018. 

Apart form the official website, the result will also be available on other third party websites such as India Results, Exam Results etc. 

Students, however, are advised to stay tuned with he official website in the run up to the results in order to get all recent updates about the result. 

