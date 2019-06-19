Girl Who Cracked Major Entrances Chooses Research In MIT. Skips Engineering And Medicine

Stuti Khandwala is also CBSE topper in Science stream from Rajasthan.

Stuti Khandwala has secured all India rank 10 in the AIIMS entrance exam, the results were declared on June 12 for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in AIIMS. Before this, Stuti had secured 71st rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, 27th in JIPMER entrance test and 1086 rank in JEE Main, a result which will help her to secure a seat in premier technological institues in the country, to set a record.

Along with NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER, and JEE Main - all major entrance examinations held for admissions to undergraduate engineering and medicine courses taught in prestigious institutes of India -- , she has also successfully passed the CBSE Class 12 examination with 98.8 percent marks and topped Rajasthan in the Science stream.

But, her extra-ordinary journey filled with major ranks and scores in her academic life in the period of six months - from the days of JEE Main results to AIIMS MMBS results -- does not end there.

The same year, she secured a 90 per cent scholarship offer from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a top ranked US research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. And according to Times of India, Stuti, the 18 year old who hails from Suraj, Gujarat, will go to US to do a research programme in Bio-Engineering from MIT.

She consulted her teachers and parents, and then took decision to choose research from MIT as her future, she told the daily.

After completing her graduation from the University, Stuti wants to pursue research.

"I always wanted to get into research. It requires one to study and understand the flavours of all subjects. This was one of the reasons that I took up both Bio and Physics," said Stuti told Times of India.

Stuti told her institute that she didn't face much difficulty in preparing for the exams as in all the exams, various topics are common.

Stuti's parents are both doctors by profession.

Click here for more Education News