NEET UG Result 2025: 73 Students Scored More Than 650 Marks

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A total of 73 candidates scored above 650 marks, with the highest score among them being 686.

1,259 students scored between 601 and 650 marks.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 99.99 per cent. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025, today, June 14, 2025. A total of 73 candidates have secured more than 650 marks out of 720 in the NEET UG 2025 examinations.

The total number of registered candidates for this year's NEET UG examination were recorded at 22,76,069, of which 22,09,318 appeared for the examination and 12,36,531 qualified.

NEET UG Result 2025: Number Of Students In Different Mark Ranges

In NEET UG 2025, a total of 73 candidates scored above 650 marks, with the highest score among them being 686.

Additionally,

1,259 students scored between 601 and 650 marks,

10,658 students secured marks in the 551-600 range,

39,521 students scored between 501 and 550,

69,503 students fell within the 451-500 range,

88,239 students scored between 401 and 450,

1,05,578 students were in the 351-400 range,

1,26,935 students secured marks between 301 and 350,

1,57,952 students scored between 251 and 300,

1,89,346 students were in the 201-250 range, and

3,03,040 students scored between 144 and 200 marks.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 99.99 per cent in this year's NEET UG 2025 examinations, followed by Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya and Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi.

