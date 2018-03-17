Gauhati University Declares BA 3rd Semester Result Gauhati University (GU) has declared third semester result for Arts course. Candidates of 2016 batch who have been waiting for the BA 3rd Semester result, can check now at the official website gauhati.ac.in.

Gauhati University Result 2018 For 3rd Semester Arts: Know How To Check New Delhi: Gauhati University (GU) has declared third semester result for Arts course. Candidates of 2016 batch who have been waiting for the BA 3rd Semester result, can check now at the official website gauhati.ac.in. Candidates should note that the University has announced of the result at the web portal with the link "GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017". Candidates shall have to access the link for retrieving the result. Las year in March, the University had declared the results of the 1st and 5th semesters for BA, BSc and BCom programmes.



How to check GU 3rd Sem Arts Result 2017?

Go to the official website of Gauhati University at gauhatiuniversity.ac.in

Click on the link atop the page “GU Arts 3rd Sem Result 2017”

Enter roll code and roll number and submit the result

Alternatively candidates can directly go to gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Arts-2017.php directly



The result copy carries details of the major and general subject and their scores.



Immediately after downloading the marksheet, candidates should check the important details like roll code, roll number, etc. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the University.



Click here for more



