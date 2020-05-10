APSCHE To Begin Free Online GATE Coaching Tomorrow

APSCHE will begin online free GATE coaching from tomorrow

The free online GATE coaching for students in Andhra Pradesh will begin from tomorrow. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada, and Yogi Vemana University YSR Cuddapah, in collaboration with the AP State Council for Higher Education will provide online coaching to GATE aspirants.

The coaching session will be conducted in phased manner, of which the first phase will start tomorrow, May 11, and conclude on May 22, 2020.

Students who have registered to attend the free classes can check the detailed, subject-wise schedule from APSCHE website.

Students can attend the class work through YouTube, link for which will be provided 1 day before the schedule of class timing in the JNTU registration portal for GATE classes. Students will have to login every day with their roll number and email id to access the link.

Full Syllabus of the subject as per GATE 2020 will be taught in 12 sessions. Each session will be of 2 hours' duration and may be extended for another 30 minutes.

The class work will be conducted as per the timings provided by APSCHE, however it may change as per the convenience of the experts.

Students are advised to join the session 10 minutes prior to starting. Since the classes will be held in YouTube live-streaming mode, students will be able to ask questions through chatting in YouTube.

The subjects and schedule which will be taught in the next phase will be posted on the website on the last day of the current phase.

