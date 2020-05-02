Andhra Pradesh Government Begins Free Online Coaching For GATE Exam

Andhra Pradesh Government has begun free online coaching for GATE exam

Andhra Pradesh Government, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), has decided to provide free online GATE coaching to 3rd and 4th year engineering students belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

Students from Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology disciplines can avail the free coaching opportunity.

Each subject will be taught in 12 sessions in 12 days, with each session being of 2 hours' duration. Each day, two different subjects will be taught by two different faculty members - one session will be held in the morning and another in the evening.

Register Here For Online GATE Coaching

Students and faculty members will be informed about the online platform through which the classes will be taught through email. The schedule of classes will also be sent via email.

The list of subjects and faculty members is available on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) website.

The free coaching will be given only to 3rd and 4th year engineering students of Andhra Pradesh. The registration process for the coaching begins today and will conclude on May 7, 2020. Classes will commence from May 11, 2020 and attendance will be monitored.

GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is held for admission to Master's programme in engineering and technology. GATE scores are also used by some PSUs for recruitment purpose.

