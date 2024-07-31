GATE 2025 Registrations To Begin In August, Check Paper Pattern

Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 will commence from August 24 and end on September 26, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The results will be announced on March 19, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the entrance exam this year.

The GATE exam is a nationwide test assessing candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Successful candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, with potential financial aid. GATE scores are used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment processes.

Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be for three hours. GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.



The paper will have questions based on three formats. The questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates will be evaluated for Recall, Comprehension, Application and Analysis and Synthesis.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before applying. Eligible candidates include those studying in the third or higher year of any undergraduate degree programme or those who have completed a government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of GATE 2025 to check the syllabus and paper combinations. The website includes papers for 30 subjects which includes Aerospace Engineering, Geology and Geophysics, Agriculture Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Architecture and Planning among others.

Candidates can click the paper and code to download the syllabus.

The test papers of the exam will be held in English. Each paper will be for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), and the rest of the paper covers the respective test syllabus (85 marks). The complete list of detailed pattern of the question paper is available on the official website.

