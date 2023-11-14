GATE 2024: IISc Introduces New Two-Paper Combinations, Registration Starts

GATE 2024 Two-Paper Combinations: There is only one opportunity to add or modify.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has introduced additional two-paper combinations for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024, supplementing the previously announced options. Applicants who have registered for the exam have the opportunity to either add a new second paper or modify their existing choice. This option is available during both the regular and extended registration periods, and candidates can make these changes until November 17. The modifications can be made on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in.

Those who initially registered for a single paper have the option to include a second paper at the standard application fee. For those who have already registered for two papers, they can modify the second paper without incurring any additional charges.

However, there is only one opportunity to add or modify the two-paper combination.

Please check: https://t.co/CT04NXaS8o for the new two-paper… — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 11, 2023

IISc, Bangalore, is overseeing GATE 2024, slated for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, primarily for MTech admission. The computer-based exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5.30pm.



The modification window for GATE 2024 applications will be open from November 18 to November 24. Candidates who have previously applied for the exam and wish to make changes to their application forms can do so at gate2024.iisc.ac.in during this period by paying a fee.



During the modification period, candidates are allowed to edit various details in their GATE 2024 application forms, such as names, dates of birth, exam centers, gender, categories, and parental details. To make changes, candidates must log in using their registered email ID and password.

A fee of ₹ 500 is required for modifying name, date of birth, examination city, paper category, or gender. Changing gender from female to another category or switching between SC or ST and any other category will require a fee of ₹ 1,400.

As per the GATE 2024 schedule, admit cards are slated for issuance on January 3, 2024. The answer keys will be released on February 21, and the examination results will be declared on March 16.

GATE 2024: Examination pattern

The GATE is scheduled to last for three hours, comprising a total of 65 questions across two sections: General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and the Core Discipline (the subject chosen by the candidate). The first two sections are mandatory. Question formats include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Types (NAT), assessing candidates' abilities in application, analysis, comprehension, recall, and synthesis.

The examination will include both one-mark and two-mark questions. For a 1-mark multiple-choice question, 1/3 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses, while a 2-mark multiple-choice question will result in a deduction of 2/3 mark. There will be no negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.