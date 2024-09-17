Advertisement

IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Application To Begin From October 1, Check Steps To Register

IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Last date for online submission of applications is October 24.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Application To Begin From October 1, Check Steps To Register
IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Eligible students can apply by visiting official website.
IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is scheduled to open the application window for Mid-Year Admission to PhD Programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Interested and eligible students can apply for these programmes by visiting the official website, www.iisc.ac.in, once the portal opens.

IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Schedule

  • Last date for online submission of applications (website closes at 23:59 hours on October 24, 2024): October 24, 2024

  • Last date for submission of hard copies of the application and other relevant documents for ERP: October 30, 2024
  • Date of Interview: November 18, 2024, to November 20, 2024
  • Commencement of session: January 01, 2025

IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Go to IISc's official website: iisc.ac.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Admissions"
  • Step 3. Click on the PhD registration link and fill out the form by providing the necessary documents
  • Step 4. Pay the registration fees and click "Submit"
  • Step 5. Save the form for future reference

IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Application Fees

  • General, Other Backward Class (OBC), or Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 800
  • Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 400
  • External Registration Programme (ERP) candidates (all categories): Rs 2000

Please note, the fee is non-refundable. Any bank or payment gateway service charges must be borne by the applicant.

The official notification reads: "The applicants are advised to visit the website www.iisc.ac.in/admissions and the admission portal regularly for updates. Applicants are also advised to visit the department website they are applying to in order to familiarise themselves with admission-related matters, areas of research, etc."

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IISC Bangalore, IISc Bangalore Courses, Iisc Admission
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Apply Till October 4
IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Application To Begin From October 1, Check Steps To Register
IIT Kanpur Launches Project For UP Digital Health Stack
Next Article
IIT Kanpur Launches Project For UP Digital Health Stack
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com