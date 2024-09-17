IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Application To Begin From October 1, Check Steps To Register

IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Eligible students can apply by visiting official website.
IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is scheduled to open the application window for Mid-Year Admission to PhD Programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Interested and eligible students can apply for these programmes by visiting the official website, www.iisc.ac.in, once the portal opens.
IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Schedule
Last date for online submission of applications (website closes at 23:59 hours on October 24, 2024): October 24, 2024
- Last date for submission of hard copies of the application and other relevant documents for ERP: October 30, 2024
- Date of Interview: November 18, 2024, to November 20, 2024
- Commencement of session: January 01, 2025
IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Go to IISc's official website: iisc.ac.in
- Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Admissions"
- Step 3. Click on the PhD registration link and fill out the form by providing the necessary documents
- Step 4. Pay the registration fees and click "Submit"
- Step 5. Save the form for future reference
IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Application Fees
- General, Other Backward Class (OBC), or Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 800
- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 400
- External Registration Programme (ERP) candidates (all categories): Rs 2000
Please note, the fee is non-refundable. Any bank or payment gateway service charges must be borne by the applicant.
The official notification reads: "The applicants are advised to visit the website www.iisc.ac.in/admissions and the admission portal regularly for updates. Applicants are also advised to visit the department website they are applying to in order to familiarise themselves with admission-related matters, areas of research, etc."