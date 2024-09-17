IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Application To Begin From October 1, Check Steps To Register

IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is scheduled to open the application window for Mid-Year Admission to PhD Programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Interested and eligible students can apply for these programmes by visiting the official website, www.iisc.ac.in, once the portal opens.

IISc Bangalore PhD Admission 2024: Schedule

Last date for online submission of applications (website closes at 23:59 hours on October 24, 2024): October 24, 2024

Last date for submission of hard copies of the application and other relevant documents for ERP: October 30, 2024

Date of Interview: November 18, 2024, to November 20, 2024

Commencement of session: January 01, 2025

IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to IISc's official website: iisc.ac.in

Go to IISc's official website: iisc.ac.in Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Admissions"

On the homepage, click on "Admissions" Step 3. Click on the PhD registration link and fill out the form by providing the necessary documents

Click on the PhD registration link and fill out the form by providing the necessary documents Step 4. Pay the registration fees and click "Submit"

Pay the registration fees and click "Submit" Step 5. Save the form for future reference

IISc Bangalore PhD Admissions 2024: Application Fees

General, Other Backward Class (OBC), or Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 800

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Rs 400

External Registration Programme (ERP) candidates (all categories): Rs 2000

Please note, the fee is non-refundable. Any bank or payment gateway service charges must be borne by the applicant.

The official notification reads: "The applicants are advised to visit the website www.iisc.ac.in/admissions and the admission portal regularly for updates. Applicants are also advised to visit the department website they are applying to in order to familiarise themselves with admission-related matters, areas of research, etc."