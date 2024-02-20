IISc Bangalore Issues Notification For Admissions To Online MTech Courses, Check Details

IISc Bangalore Online MTech Courses: The application process will begin on March 15 and end on April 1.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has issued notification for admission to MTech (Online) Degree Programme for academic session 2024, specifically designed for professionals who are currently employed. The programme includes theoretical coursework and practical project assignments conducted within participating organisations. The application process will begin on March 15 and end on April 1.

The MTech degrees are being offered in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Business Analytics, and Electronics and Communication Engineering. All courses will be delivered online, featuring instruction from experienced faculty members.



The eligibility criteria for the MTech programs at IISc Bangalore for 2024 are as follows:

Data Science and Business Analytics:

Degree requirement: BE, BTech, BS (4 years), or equivalent diploma after 12th grade, or a master's degree in any field.

Minimum score: A minimum of 60% marks or its equivalent in all degrees.

Artificial Intelligence:

Degree requirement: BE or BTech in CS/ECE/EE or a related field.

Minimum score: At least 70% marks or its equivalent in all degrees.

Electronics and Communication Engineering:

Degree requirement: BE or BTech in ECE/EE or a relevant discipline.

Minimum score: A minimum of 60% marks or its equivalent in all degrees.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes an online written test. The AI course test is scheduled for May 4 from 10am to 11am, while the ECE test will take place from 4pm to 5pm on the same day. The DSBA stream exam is set for May 5 from 10am to 11am.

Applicants must provide their Class 10, 12, undergraduate, and postgraduate marksheets, along with a signed sponsorship letter from their employing organisation to be eligible for the MTech programmes at IISc.

The fee structure for the programmes is as follows: