IISc Bangalore Tops The List Of Best Indian Institutions, Check Complete List Here

Indian Institute of Science has emerged as the best institution in India with a global rank between 251-300 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Anna University ranks second followed by Mahatma Gandhi University at the third place. The 2025 rankings includes 2,092 ranked universities. There are 185 new entries compared to last year.

The University of Oxford has yet again emerged as the top university in the rankings. The university retained its top position for a ninth year in a row. As per the official website of THE Rankings 2025, "The institution's performance has been bolstered by significant improvements in its income from industry and the number of patents that cite its research, as well as its teaching scores."

Ranking at the second spot is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University at the third place.

THE World University Rankings 2025: Top Indian Universities