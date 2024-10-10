Advertisement

IISc Bangalore Tops The List Of Best Indian Institutions, Check Complete List Here

Anna University ranks second followed by Mahatma Gandhi University at the third place.

IISc Bangalore Tops The List Of Best Indian Institutions, Check Complete List Here
There are 185 new entries in the rankings this year.
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Science has emerged as the best institution in India with a global rank between 251-300 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Anna University ranks second followed by Mahatma Gandhi University at the third place. The 2025 rankings includes 2,092 ranked universities. There are 185 new entries compared to last year.

The University of Oxford has yet again emerged as the top university in the rankings. The university retained its top position for a ninth year in a row. As per the official website of THE Rankings 2025, "The institution's performance has been bolstered by significant improvements in its income from industry and the number of patents that cite its research, as well as its teaching scores."

Ranking at the second spot is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University at the third place.

THE World University Rankings 2025: Top Indian Universities

  1. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
  2. Anna University
  3. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam
  4. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences,  Chennai
  5. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences,  Bajhol
  6. Indian Institute of Technology,  Indore
  7. Jamia Millia Islamia
  8. UPES
  9. Aligarh Muslim University
  10. Amity University, Noida
  11. Banaras Hindu University
  12. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
  13. Chitkara University
  14. Indian Institute of Technology, Patna
  15. International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
  16. KIIT University
  17. Lovely Professional University
  18. Malaviya National Institute of Technology
  19. Panjab University
  20. Symbiosis International University
  21. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
  22. VIT University
  23. Alagappa University
  24. Bharathiar University
  25. Delhi Technological University
THE Rankings 2025, World University Rankings 2024, IISC Bangalore
IISc Bangalore Tops The List Of Best Indian Institutions, Check Complete List Here
